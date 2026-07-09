Critical infrastructure protection fuels growth in maritime counter-drone market

Uncrewed aerial threats that have dominated land warfare since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine are increasingly appearing at sea, and naval forces and the companies that equip them are racing to catch up.

Interviews conducted by Shephard at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris, France with two counter-uncrewed aerial systems (CUAS) suppliers, Chess Dynamics and Robin Radar, pointed to a migration of drone threats from the ground to the maritime domain, driven by lessons from Ukraine’s Black Sea campaign and reinforced by attacks on shipping and offshore infrastructure elsewhere.

That shift is opening what both companies described as a substantial, if even more