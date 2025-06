The flexibility of AI and its wide range of applications provide multiple operational and tactical advantages for SOF teams and the unique tasks they have to perform. Those benefits have been guaranteeing its role in tomorrow’s warfare.

Focused on great power competition and multidomain deployments, the US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has placed AI capabilities among its acquisition priorities over FY2026. The service intends to use this type of technology in all domains and scenarios across the globe.

“AI-driven support systems will enhance the organisation, training and equipping of SOF, while mission planning tools will compress timelines,” Gen Bryan P