Raytheon fast-tracks AIM-9X Sidewinder production targeting 2,500 missiles a year by 2027

RTX Raytheon is rapidly moving to nearly double the production of the AIM-9X Sidewinder missile. The company started an expansion process last year to surge annual manufacturing rates from 1,400 to 2,500 rounds by September 2028; however, the contractor “is actively scaling production capacity and is on track to support Lot 25 increased production rates of 2,500 units per year beginning in Q4 2027”, an official spokesperson for Raytheon told Shephard.

As part of this effort, the supplier has been investing in production capacities and working to strengthen the supply network for the AIM-9X in order to avoid