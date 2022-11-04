To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

How has the war in Ukraine changed the British Army’s strategy?

4th November 2022 - 14:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The reduction of military personnel may not make sense in the current geopolitical scenario. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The service has been giving signs that it intends to redirect its strategy to succeed on tomorrow’s battlefield. From focusing on technology, the British Army is now preparing for a multi-domain and combat-mass scenario.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has affected the British Army’s view of future warfare. The service has indicated that it intends to redirect its strategy moving from a focus on technology to preparing for a multi-domain combat mass.

The successful deployment of conventional ground capabilities in Ukraine played a relevant role in this scenario as MBTs, armoured platforms and artillery systems have been proving their worth in a high-intensity conflict.

During his speech at the DSEI exhibition in September 2021, Gen Mark Carleton-Smith, then the British Army’s Chief of the General Staff (CSG), claimed that Integrated Review (IR) of Security, Defence,

