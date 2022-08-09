Can the US meet the international demand for HIMARS?

The successful deployment of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in Ukraine against the invading Russian forces has generated increased interest in this platform. As more countries announced their intention to acquire HIMARS, questions have arisen over the ability of the US defence industry to cope with international demand in the short term.

Poland ordered 20 HIMARS systems in 2019 and, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in late February 2022, Warsaw announced its intention to acquire 500 more units.

In July, Latvia and Lithuania also confirmed their plans to procure HIMARS. In the same month, the US State