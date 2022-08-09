To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Can the US meet the international demand for HIMARS?

9th August 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Many countries have announced plans to purchase HIMARS. (Photo: US Army)

The performance of the M142 HIMARS in Ukraine has led to increased interest in this platform, but it has also raised questions about the capacity of the US to satisfy international demand in the short term.

The successful deployment of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in Ukraine against the invading Russian forces has generated increased interest in this platform. As more countries announced their intention to acquire HIMARS, questions have arisen over the ability of the US defence industry to cope with international demand in the short term.

Poland ordered 20 HIMARS systems in 2019 and, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in late February 2022, Warsaw announced its intention to acquire 500 more units.

In July, Latvia and Lithuania also confirmed their plans to procure HIMARS. In the same month, the US State

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us