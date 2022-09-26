UK defence strategy since the Integrated Review: the view from Washington

Washington’s perceptions of UK defence strategy grew less favourable in the wake of the Great Recession, with withdrawals from Basra in Iraq and Helmand in Afghanistan undercutting UK claims to resilience and expertise in counterinsurgency. Force structure and spending cuts such as those following the 2010 Strategic Defence and Security Review (SDSR) also registered with US defence specialists.

Politics in the UK appeared preoccupied with Brexit and ignoring emerging threats. At the same time, allies and alliances received decreased priority from US administrations.

Recently, US perceptions have shifted. The results of unilateral decision-making in Afghanistan compared with the coalition resolve over Ukraine — plus self-awareness (reflected in widespread polling) that US politics remain largely polarised, fragmented, erratic and dysfunctional (and may become more so in the future) — have contributed to Washington’s rediscovery of the importance of allies, especially the UK, being willing act in support of US concerns.

An October 2021 Emerson College poll found 76% of US respondents think the relationship with the UK is more important than five years ago. President Joe Biden announced the New Atlantic Charter on 10 June 2021 after the G7 summit in Cornwall, describing the ‘special relationship’ as being ‘stronger than ever’.

As perceptions evolved in the US, the UK prepared its Integrated Review (IR), described by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on 26 February 2020 as the ‘biggest’ since the end of the Cold War.

Royal Marine Commandos board a USMC CH-53E Super Stallion during Exercise Northern Viking 2022 in April this year. (Photo: USMC/Staff Sgt Brittney Vella)

There was reportedly engagement with Washington throughout the creation of the IR and its accompanying MoD Command Paper.

Released in 2021, the IR emphasised the rules-based order, climate change and the threat posed by rising authoritarianism, as well as from Russia and China; these priorities were similar to the Biden administration’s Interim National Security Strategic Guidance.

While the IR presciently termed Russia the ‘most acute direct threat’, it recognised China as a ‘systematic competitor’.

The IR’s priorities were backed up by actions viewed favourably in Washington. As the US looked to allies in response to China – in 2021, NATO, the G7 and the EU all produced statements of concern – UK decisions have been welcomed.

The tripartite AUKUS effort will develop Australia’s nuclear-powered submarines, while the Indo-Pacific deployment of the carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, with an integrated UK-US air group, had a greater impact in the US than deployments of warships and aircraft by France and Germany, though Chief of Defence Staff Gen Sir Nicholas Carter told a Washington audience during a 21 October 2021 video conference that such deployments ‘would not happen every year’.

During a speech with FBI director Christopher Wray in London on 6 July, MI5 chief Ken McCallum, said that ‘the most game-changing challenge we face comes from the Chinese Communist Party’.

At a time when China is comparable to Germany as a UK trading partner and global markets are increasingly important after Brexit, such statements, though appreciated in the US, may come with economic costs.

The US appreciated the UK’s role in revitalising NATO after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February: a contrast to French President Macron’s 2019 description of the alliance as ‘brain-dead’.

Priorities in the IR meshed with support for Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s NATO 2030 agenda. The NATO Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), with the UK as a framework nation, is now incorporating Sweden and Finland as they transition into NATO.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Arlington National Cemetery in September 2021. Despite the turbulence of UK domestic politics, the Integrated Review was followed by events such as aid to Ukraine and RN Indo-Pacific deployment contributed in recent months to a shift in Washington’s perceptions of UK defence strategy. (Photo: US Army/Elizabeth Fraser)

Bilateral US-UK defence cooperation has advanced in interoperability, operations, force transformation and R&D. The UK participated this year in US Army’s Project Convergence demonstrations and it became the first international connection in the US ballistic missile defence network. Hypersonic technology R&D cooperation has also increased. As the incoming Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen Chris Cavoli testified to the Senate on 26 May, the UK demonstrates that ‘our allies are our strength’.

The UK initiated diplomatic and military support to Ukraine while major European allies instinctively clung to hesitation and half-measures. A House of Commons report on 15 August noted that the UK is the second-largest contributor of defence aid to Ukraine, behind only the US. Before US hardware even arrived in Ukraine, news reports showed Ukrainian troops receiving training on UK-provided NLAW ATGMs.

Targeting ‘illicit finance’ — mentioned 12 times in the IR — was translated into action through sanctions against Russian oligarchs. Repeated high-level governmental visits to Kyiv underlined the UK commitment. The IR’s claim that the UK was ‘the leading European ally in NATO’ appeared confirmed.

Ukraine has helped Anglo-US relations to return to long-established patterns. Secretary of the Army Christine Wermuth made this point in London on 28 June: ‘The US-UK special relationship runs long and deep, and in times of crisis our relationship has proven to be resilient and strong, and our unified response to Russia’s invasion on Ukraine is no different.’

Yet long-standing sources of concern remain. The UK was committed to increasing its level of 2.2% of GDP on defence spending to some 2.5% by the end of the decade, and the incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss is even targeting 3% by 2030. A spending review in November 2020 set out an annual 1.8% increase in real terms over the next four years.

But inflation is undercutting these goals, and the UK has not increased spending in response to the Ukraine conflict to the extent of Germany and many other allies. The MoD Command Paper set out cuts in force structure, especially to British Army personnel and RN warships, exacerbating the gap between the expansive IR vision and the constrained reality.

An F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter landed aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth in September 2020 as VMFA-211 joined 617 Squadron. The UK Carrier Strike Group deployment in 2021 to the Indo-Pacific region made a good impression on Washington, where the Chinese threat dominated thinking before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo: Crown Copyright/Royal Navy/LPhot Mark Johnson)

The very relevance of the IR and Command Paper has been called into question, with a 28 July report by the House of Commons Defence Select Committee calling for them to be updated to take into account events in Afghanistan and Ukraine. The report criticised ‘British military ambitions which are not entirely matched by resources’.

In her recent leadership campaign, new Prime Minister Liz Truss called for the IR to be reviewed. If this happens, Washington may rely less on the IR and more on considerations of political uncertainty in projecting emerging UK defence strategy,

The relationship with the US enabled the UK to frame an effective strategy in the IR, but this came with risk. Past concern by Washington over hollowing-out of UK capabilities has now been matched by UK awareness that it must hedge its security relationships.

‘The assumptions of 2010, that we were always going to be part of a US coalition, is really just not where we are going to be,’ UK defence minister Ben Wallace said in January 2020.

In the wake of the August 2021 debacle in Afghanistan, Tom Tugendhat MP, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said that the UK needs ‘to make sure that we are not dependent on a single ally’.

Yet there is no guarantee that spending to reduce future dependency would be welcomed; over-promising and under-resourcing appear to be enduring issues.

Concerns by both Washington and the UK are likely to remain. ‘Continuity is the norm, even between presidents as different as Trump and Biden,’ Stephen Biegun, former Deputy Secretary Of State, said on 25 July.

Despite its increased appreciation of the UK in particular and allies in general, Washington remains in a weakened position to assure a post-2024 way forward for its own security, let alone that of the Anglo-US relationship, amid potential collateral damage from uncertain US politics.