UK economic emergency sets stage for strong words and hollow actions on defence

Liz Truss became the third female Prime Minister of the UK, taking office on 6 September at a time of huge economic, social, and political challenges, and facing an in-tray of enormous problems.

Notwithstanding the death of Queen Elizabeth II within 48 hours of her appointment, causing significant disruption to initial plans, the circumstances of her arrival in office are not dissimilar to those of her political idol Margaret Thatcher, who also came to power facing tense global crises, soaring inflation and a nation that was increasingly discontent with its lot.

For the new Prime Minister, difficult decisions lie ahead across the portfolio, particularly for defence and security. Truss has previously made no secret of her support for a rise in defence spending, publicly committing to a rise in the budget to 3% of GDP by 2030.

This is an easy political commitment to make on her part, partly because it is highly unlikely that she will still be in office by then to have to deliver it. But the groundwork required to grow the budget over time will need to begin soon.

Defence spending cannot just be boosted overnight, with a large injection of cash and no clear way of spending it. Detailed spending plans are needed, the individual services need to be clear as to how to allocate the resources, and there needs to be a coherent and credible plan about how to introduce new capabilities.

As Germany has found, boosting defence budgets without a plan merely results in an overloaded system unable to spend the money it has been given. All three services will want to make competing claims for funding but will need to judge whether it is better to invest in new technology and equipment or fund shortfalls in stockpiles. The latter approach would rebuild the less glamorous but critical logistical and other enablers needed to support operations around the world.

British and French paratroopers pictured during a joint exercise. Will the UK focus its defence posture on the European continent or the Indo-Pacific region? (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Politically, Truss will want to be seen to be growing UK military presence and capability, for example ordering additional ships, tanks, and aircraft — but without the investment in stockpiles and munitions, this will be less valuable than hoped.

The most likely way to resolve this is for a new defence review to be held within the next few months to address the changes to the global situation since the invasion of Ukraine and determine how the UK can best respond. Indeed, recent media reports indicate that the Integrated Review (IR), launched to such a fanfare 18 months ago, will be updated before the end of 2022.

The biggest challenge is to work out where the balance of British interests lies. Strategically the main security threat facing the UK is undoubtedly Russia, which would call for a predominantly Europe-facing defence strategy involving heavy investment in the British Army and RAF, and using the RN to invest in anti-submarine warfare and other assets to deter the Russian Northern Fleet.

Lessons from Ukraine point to the need for urgent spending on the Army to deliver modern armoured vehicles, UAVs, artillery, and other assets capable of deterring Russia and defending the Baltic states from invasion.

But for all the strategic short-term concerns about Russia, Truss has also been vocal about her concerns about Chinese activity, particularly against Taiwan, and she is likely to see deterring China and continuing the Indo-Pacific pivot as a key strategic policy goal.

Any review of the IR, therefore, is going to have to try and balance two mutually incompatible policy objectives, each of which is costly and requires very different capability investments to deliver.

Choosing one option will be to the detriment of the other, as the UK is past the point where it can allocate equal resources to confronting Russia and China at the same time. It is genuinely hard to tell which option will be taken, given that both are of such profound importance to the Prime Minister.

However, it is probable that in true British style some form of compromise will emerge, likely involving further investment in military capabilities for NATO while strengthening diplomatic, and intelligence commitments to the Indo-Pacific, supported by some visible exercises and deployments in the region.

The former will enhance the UK's standing with NATO partners, while the latter should support its efforts to build long-term relationships with the region and please the US, which would welcome more allied commitment to deterring China.

It is open to debate whether the UK can support all the ambitious plans set out in the IR, let alone fund new ones identified as a result of the Ukraine war.

The defence budget continues to be overcommitted and underfunded to meet all the challenges placed on it. Soaring inflation in the UK and the collapse in the value of the pound against the dollar and the euro means that longer-term equipment costs are likely to increase significantly and without any real financial headroom contingency in the budget to absorb this unplanned growth, even if the MoD has 3% of GDP to play with by 2030 as planned.

It is entirely likely that regardless of political ambition, the forthcoming review will be as much about balancing the books, probably through a brutal swathe of cuts, as it is about redefining Britain’s strategic place in the world.

The RAF is retiring its fleet of C-130J Super Hercules in 2023. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Planners will face the thankless task of trying to assess what can be reduced or done differently against a reduced budget, while also knowing that the lesson of Ukraine is that more of everything is required to survive against a peer-level rival.

This is in addition to the deeper question of whether to continue to spend money on transformation now by pushing on with major changes in technology like autonomous systems and UAVs, which will help ensure the UK keeps its technological edge, or cutting this funding to free up short-term cash at the cost of making the UK fall behind its peers in capability.

The final big financial challenge facing the MoD is that the new Prime Minister inherits a sputtering economy that is struggling to cope with the complex economic situation and yet she has to deliver on tax cuts promised to the Conservative Party members.

It is hard to see how public spending can continue unchanged while tax cuts are put in place and revenue falls as the economy struggles. The MoD is unlikely to find itself immune to these challenges, despite Truss’ campaign pledge to allocate 3% of GDP for defence by 2030, and it could well have to adapt to a more restrained budget than expected.

Far from planning for budget growth, the MoD may well find itself planning for major cuts as the Treasury tries to balance the books. This could mean major defence cuts with reductions to equipment levels and personnel even below those set out in the IR.

There is no certainty that the armed forces will grow under Truss or even stay the same size.

As well as trying to work out how much there is to spend and how to invest it properly, the MoD must be ready to cope with operational challenges. The arrival of a new Prime Minister means that adversaries such as Russia will seek opportunities to probe and test, to see how the UK responds under Truss’s leadership to provocation; there may, for example, be a rise in challenging Russian naval activity near UK waters.

There may also be a rise in circumstances calling for the deployment of UK armed forces personnel on non-traditional tasking to support the civil authorities. As the economic situation worsens, the likelihood of widespread strike action will grow, particularly among public sector workers.

Extensive plans exist to use the armed forces for Military Aid to the Civil Authorities, which would allow the Prime Minister to allocate troops to take over and provide support for a broad range of services including (theoretically) firefighting, ambulances, prison guards and even bin strikes if widespread strike action spreads.

It is not beyond the realm of possibility that the British armed forces will find themselves committed to operations across the UK, not for military purposes but to deliver support to hard-pressed local authorities. Such a move is unlikely to be glamorous and may cause retention issues among troops who did not enlist to serve as locum emergency service workers. It will also impact more widely on training and readiness to deploy on actual military operations, degrading the UK’s ability to support NATO and other deployments.

Truss is staking much on being able to deliver the bold ambition of a Global Britain, with the UK playing a leading role across the globe in a variety of international situations. Whether this ambition is credible, though, will rely heavily on the extent to which the armed forces and wider intelligence and security functions are funded properly.

Cuts to public spending, reductions in troop numbers and economic challenges are all likely to conspire to make it harder than hoped to sustain these ambitions.

Instead, the Truss premiership will likely be defined by an aspiration to deliver and be let down by the cold hard realities of economic woes which prevent her from meeting them. While the armed forces will do their utmost not to let her down, like many of her predecessors she will rely heavily on them but will also be forced to take steps that cut their numbers and reduce their budget.

The scene is set for a premiership of strong words and hollow actions.