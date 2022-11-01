Podding along: Is the Royal Navy doing enough to move forward?

Speaking at DSEI, Hine said: ‘We are already introducing and valuing these themes in some of the emerging classes including: the T26, the T31 frigates and they will be fundamental attributes expected in any future ship procurement. But we do need to go further – this is about a first principles approach to delivering platforms and capability.

‘We have traditionally associated them as one and the same – but why? Because the capability – the missiles, the sensors have always been hard wired, fixed into the ship. The refresh rate for our capability does not support an agile and