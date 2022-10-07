To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

The Disintegrated Review - Is the UK's defence and security strategy on the right path (podcast)

7th October 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

So much has changed — domestically and in the world at large — since the UK government released the Integrated Review and MoD Command Paper in early 2021.

In this special podcast episode, Shephard Media's team of subject-matter experts looks into the key points in these documents, and ask if the assumptions behind them remain valid in the changed security and defence climate today.

The discussion forms part of a wider package of content delivered by the Shephard Media editorial team.

Each month on the Shephard Defence Podcast, our team of international journalists and analysts take deep dives into defence issues, focusing on niche market sectors and looking at where the trends are heading.

We also feature regular content developed by Shephard Studio in cooperation with our partners.

