How France’s future budget will prepare its armies for tomorrow’s warfare
France has been increasing efforts to prepare and equip its armed forces for tomorrow’s warfare. With this aim, the nation allocated €413 billion ($450 billion) in defence between 2024 and 2030. The goal is to conduct a transformation of the French military capabilities.
Under the future military programming law (LPM in French), which will cover the 2024-2030 period, the country intends to invest in innovation as well as cyber, maritime, space and UAS capabilities.
Speaking before the French Parliament on 24 January, the minister of defence Sébastien Lecornu stressed that France must be prepared to face ‘new menaces’.
'We will
