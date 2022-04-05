DGA eyes next stage in Caméléon adaptive camouflage project

After conducting two test campaigns in its Caméléon project, the DGA now plans to develop a system for ground vehicles based on the use of AI that provides real-time adaptive camouflage which changes shape and colour according to the surrounding environment.

An official at the French defence procurement agency explained to Shephard that ‘several avenues for continued research have been identified to further improve the performance of this active camouflage skin’.

A full-scale demonstrator system will be installed on Scorpion vehicles and an adaptive camouflage demonstrator will be created for dismounted soldiers.

The DGA also plans to work on further technological refinements of the hexagonal