DGA eyes next stage in Caméléon adaptive camouflage project

Australia to send Bushmasters to Ukraine
The largest defence items that Australia will send to Ukraine so far are Bushmaster vehicles.
After conducting two test campaigns in its Caméléon project, the DGA now plans to develop a system for ground vehicles based on the use of AI that provides real-time adaptive camouflage which changes shape and colour according to the surrounding environment.
An official at the French defence procurement agency explained to Shephard that ‘several avenues for continued research have been identified to further improve the performance of this active camouflage skin’.
A full-scale demonstrator system will be installed on Scorpion vehicles and an adaptive camouflage demonstrator will be created for dismounted soldiers.
The DGA also plans to work on further technological refinements of the hexagonal
Philoctetes is being offered to meet a Greek requirement for modernised IFVs.
Will the delivery of advanced US-made MBTs to Poland free up T-72M/M1s for donation to Ukraine?
The first example of the Boxer Armoured Recovery Module is at a high technology readiness level although the final layout of production-variant vehicles would depend on customer requirements.
The Slovak MoD is progressing with the BOV programme and expects to have all 76 vehicles in service with its heavy mechanised brigade by 2026. The Patria 8x8 platforms will be equipped with a Turra-30 turret and a 30mm cannon.
Money continues to cause problems for modernisation of the Malaysian Army, including replacement wheeled AFVs.