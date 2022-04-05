To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

DGA eyes next stage in Caméléon adaptive camouflage project

5th April 2022 - 16:32 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Caméléon offers real-time camouflage and changes the shape and colour of combat vehicles. (Photo: DGA/Nexter)

The next phase in the long-running Caméléon programme in France will comprise the implementation of a full-scale demonstrator installed on Scorpion vehicles, as well as an adaptive camouflage demonstrator for dismounted soldiers.

After conducting two test campaigns in its Caméléon project, the DGA now plans to develop a system for ground vehicles based on the use of AI that provides real-time adaptive camouflage which changes shape and colour according to the surrounding environment.

An official at the French defence procurement agency explained to Shephard that ‘several avenues for continued research have been identified to further improve the performance of this active camouflage skin’.

A full-scale demonstrator system will be installed on Scorpion vehicles and an adaptive camouflage demonstrator will be created for dismounted soldiers.

The DGA also plans to work on further technological refinements of the hexagonal

