France prepares for climate-altered battlefield

Boeing Q1 results reveal T-7 trainer trouble
Boeing's T-7 next generation trainer programme has suffered financial difficulties linked to supplier problems and COVID-19 complications.
In order to prepare its armed forces to be deployed in volatile weather conditions, the French MoD released its first climate change strategy on 26 April. The document issued guidelines for the improvement of its branches’ structure and portfolio as well as for the acquisition of equipment.
The 'Climate & Defence Strategy' policy document describes the main efforts that the French armed forces should conduct over the years ahead. The focus is on hybrid power capabilities and energy-efficient systems that will require reduced fuel consumption, and logistical efforts to provide increased mission endurance, autonomy and resilience.
According to the strategy, climate change must
For the seventh consecutive year, world military expenditure has continued to grow, reaching an all-time high of $2.1 trillion.
Leonardo DRS is divesting its stake in Advanced Acoustic Concepts.
For all the assertive rhetoric by NATO member states about increasing defence spending in the face of Russian aggression against Ukraine, it will not, in the short term at least, translate into a meaningful uplift in capability on the ground.
The Night Vision and Optics Handbook Issue 21 has become well established as an invaluable and useful guide to equipment for military, parapublic and civil users around the world.
Thales signed a new strategic partnership with Indonesian firm PT Len Industri to explore joint development of C2 systems, military satellites, C5ISR, EW, UAVs and naval combat management systems.