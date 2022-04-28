France prepares for climate-altered battlefield

In order to prepare its armed forces to be deployed in volatile weather conditions, the French MoD released its first climate change strategy on 26 April. The document issued guidelines for the improvement of its branches’ structure and portfolio as well as for the acquisition of equipment.

The 'Climate & Defence Strategy' policy document describes the main efforts that the French armed forces should conduct over the years ahead. The focus is on hybrid power capabilities and energy-efficient systems that will require reduced fuel consumption, and logistical efforts to provide increased mission endurance, autonomy and resilience.

According to the strategy, climate change must