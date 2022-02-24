To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Eurodrone proceeds to development and manufacturing phase

24th February 2022 - 15:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Twenty Eurodrone UASs are to be manufactured under a deal between prime contractor Airbus and OCCAR. (Image: Airbus)

Twenty Eurodrone UASs will be made for four European countries.

Prime contractor Airbus and the Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation (OCCAR) have signed a contract for the development and production of 20 Eurodrone UASs and five years of initial in-service support.

Subcontractors Airbus and Defence Spain, Dassault and Leonardo are also involved, Airbus announced on 24 February.

OCCAR signed the contract on behalf of the four launch Eurodrone nations (France, Germany, Italy and Spain). Germany is obtaining seven Eurodrones, Italy five and there will be four each for France and Spain.

Germany on 3 February was the last country to put pen to paper on the second implementation agreement for Eurodrone, paving the way for the latest contract signature.

