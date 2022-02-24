Eurodrone proceeds to development and manufacturing phase

Debut deployment and future capabilities spark MQ-8C export interest
Now that the MQ-8C Fire Scout has entered service and with a variety of new capabilities potentially being integrated on the aircraft, export orders could soon be on their way.
Prime contractor Airbus and the Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation (OCCAR) have signed a contract for the development and production of 20 Eurodrone UASs and five years of initial in-service support.
Subcontractors Airbus and Defence Spain, Dassault and Leonardo are also involved, Airbus announced on 24 February.
OCCAR signed the contract on behalf of the four launch Eurodrone nations (France, Germany, Italy and Spain). Germany is obtaining seven Eurodrones, Italy five and there will be four each for France and Spain.
Germany on 3 February was the last country to put pen to paper on the second implementation agreement for Eurodrone, paving the way for the latest contract signature.
The Canadian Department of National Defence has confirmed the programme schedule for its optionally armed UAS procurement plan, while also identifying where the aircraft will be based.
A new UAE-made optionally armed UGV made its debut at UMEX.
The smallest member of the Hunter UAV family went on display at the UMEX/SimTEX exhibition in the UAE.
Traditionally small multirotor drones are growing in size and payload capacity, and the IDF may even explore the option of arming these platforms.
Quadcopter is used in Singapore to train troops in safe UAV operations.