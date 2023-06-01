How commercial technologies are helping the Pentagon combat cyber threats
The proliferation of new menaces to armed forces in cyberspace requires the Pentagon to keep track with technology advances. In order to enhance its cyber threat intelligence, the DoD has been increasing the use of commercial tools and technologies.
The department is focused on the use of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), trusted commercial autonomy as well as cyber and telecom solutions that can allow for securing and protecting the Pentagon's computer networks, warfighting systems and critical infrastructure and information.
Those technologies have been combined with government assets to improve the process of collecting, analysing, disseminating
