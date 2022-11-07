To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

DARPA/Sikorsky Black Hawk helicopter goes pilotless for logistics and rescue missions

7th November 2022 - 20:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The DARPA demonstration was conducted at Yuma Proving Ground. (Photo: Sikorsky)

Without pilots on board, the autonomous Black Hawk helicopter performed long-endurance medical resupply while navigating between mountain ranges.

The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and Sikorsky are advancing development of an uncrewed UH-60 Black Hawk and have demonstrated to the US Army how the helicopter flying autonomously can perform logistic and rescue missions.

Part of DARPA’s Aircrew Labor In-cockpit Automation System (ALIAS) project, the experiment was conducted in October under Project Convergence 2022 (PC22) at the army’s Yuma Proving Ground (Arizona).

Without pilots on board, the autonomous Black Hawk performed long-endurance medical resupply while navigating between mountain ranges. It flew 134km loaded with 227kg) of real and simulated blood.

On reaching 64km from its take-off point,

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media.

Read full bio

