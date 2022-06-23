To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Ukraine relies on commercial technology to face up to Russian forces

23rd June 2022 - 12:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

A screenshot from video showing a drone attacking a Russian armoured vehicle. (Image: Aerorozvidka)

Ukraine has been using drones, AI tools and secure communications capabilities as well as relying on remote sensing and satellite imagery to face Russia's 20th century-based capabilities.

Aside from traditional military equipment, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have also been relying on the use of commercial technologies to halt the advance of Russian troops.

Drones, AI tools and secure communications capabilities as well as space remote sensing and satellite imagery services have been supporting the troops of President Zelensky against their adversary’s 20th century-based capabilities.

Most of the commercial technologies Ukraine is deploying were supplied by allies and partners. The US DoD alone has shipped around a thousand UAS in addition to providing commercial satellite imagery.

Speaking in a webinar organised by US-based think-tank Center for a

