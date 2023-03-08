How artificial intelligence can threaten military readiness

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) has been increasing in importance across all military domains. Although it provides operational benefits, the proliferation of AI-based systems can also put armed forces in dangerous situations and threaten their readiness.

Speaking to Shephard, Geoff Schaefer, head of responsible AI at Booz Allen explained that each diverse example and application of AI in warfighting will have its own unique risks and ethical considerations.

‘Therefore, context and specificity are critical. Ethical risk must be understood at the root cause level’, he pointed out.

Accelerating the decision-making process alongside deployment of autonomous weapons is