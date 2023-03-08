To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

How artificial intelligence can threaten military readiness

8th March 2023 - 10:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Artificial intelligence has been increasing in importance across all military domains. (Photo: US Army)

Although AI provides several operational benefits in the defence arena, it can also put armed forces in risky situations.

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) has been increasing in importance across all military domains. Although it provides operational benefits, the proliferation of AI-based systems can also put armed forces in dangerous situations and threaten their readiness.

Speaking to Shephard, Geoff Schaefer, head of responsible AI at Booz Allen explained that each diverse example and application of AI in warfighting will have its own unique risks and ethical considerations.

‘Therefore, context and specificity are critical. Ethical risk must be understood at the root cause level’, he pointed out.

Accelerating the decision-making process alongside deployment of autonomous weapons is

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us