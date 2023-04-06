Space and cyber wargame brings 350 experts together

Under the leadership of US Space Training and Readiness Command’s (STARCOM) Space Delta 10, the 16th iteration of the Schriever Wargame concluded on 31 March, marking the 25th anniversary since the team initiated operations in 1998.

Set in the future, Schriever Wargame 2023 (SW 23) explored critical space and cyberspace issues within a multi-domain environment across the spectrum of conflict.

This challenged participants from eight nations to coordinate space systems, cyber capabilities and doctrinal concepts to achieve objectives and maintain a peaceful space domain.

Approximately 350 military, civilian and commercial experts, from more than 25 commands and agencies throughout the US government, as well as partners from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, the UK and 14 commercial service providers participated in the exercise.

SW 23 presented a global scenario depicting a notional peer competitor seeking to achieve strategic goals by conducting multi-domain operations.

‘Space serves a critical role in ensuring global stability, as it safeguards nations, preserves lives, and enables our daily operations,’ said Maj Gen Shawn Bratton, commander of STARCOM.

‘The Schriever Wargame provides a prime opportunity for joint, international, civil and commercial partners to devise innovative operating concepts that can enhance security and stability in a contested space domain.’

The Space Delta 10 wargame team conducted SW 23 on behalf of STARCOM, a field command of the US Space Force, at the Air Force Wargaming Institute.

Brian Raymond, Space Delta 10 wargaming executive director said: ‘Schriever Wargame 2023 focused on critical aspects of the space and cyber domain, while engaging our partners at operational and strategic levels, leading to key outcomes focused on strengthening national and multinational priorities.’