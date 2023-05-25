L3Harris contracted for mobility research to inform autonomous systems development

L3Harris has been contracted by the US Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) contract to provide technology, including modelling and simulation studies, to help characterise and predict human mobility.

This work supports the Hidden Activity Signal and Trajectory Anomaly Characterization (HAYSTAC) programme, and will lay groundwork for generating and analysing human activities that produce data captured by systems such as GPS or Bluetooth and other systems.

The goal of the research is to help inform future autonomous systems.

Related Articles

L3Harris enables better communication for British soldiers

Boeing partners with Shield AI on autonomous pilot programme

Trillium brings artificial intelligence capability to UAV imaging sensors

'Over the last four decades, L3Harris has developed and perfected its modelling and simulation analysis capabilities, which is why L3Harris is an artificial intelligence and machine learning industry leader in delivering mission-critical sense-making solutions that understand and analyse big data,' commented Ed Zoiss, president, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris.

Under the contract the company will use simulated information to develop models mirroring human behaviour and social networks. The solutions will aid the intelligence community and US DoD in identifying subtle anomalies when developing response options for conflicts and other scenarios.

'While bringing HAYSTAC to fruition will be a multi-year process, once it’s complete, we’ll have reframed how we look at activity in the world,' said IARPA’s HAYSTAC programme manager Dr Jack Cooper. 'And it won’t be a static concept of where things are on a map, but a dynamic one based on how they’re moving and what’s out of the ordinary.'