Eurosatory 2022: Redler Technologies unveils Power Rider

Israel-based electric solutions developer Redler Technologies unveiled its Power Rider family of products for combat vehicles, UAVs and remote weapons stations on 13 June at Eurosatory 2022, Paris.

The group of solutions include intelligent electrification-PDUs and smart circuit breakers for power management.

The company claims Power Rider uses a unique method of absorbing electromagnetic forces that it can store or use for devices installed on the host vehicle or UAV.

The generated energy can be used for propulsion systems, active protection systems and other electrical applications.

Efficient electrical power distribution provides platforms with a reliable and predictable operation and complete short circuit protection.

The solution comes with an extensive software layer that allows up to 60 field configurations on the go.

Power Rider provides silent mobility and advanced silent monitoring and is designed to be built into future hybrid military vehicles.