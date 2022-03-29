Trophy gains extra European flavour with technology transfer

FN Herstal demonstrates new C-UAS solutions
The deFNder Family of Remote Weapon Stations from FN Herstal was tested for countering UAVs during the NATO Non-Lethal Technology Exercise (NNTEX-C) in Sardinia, Italy.
A new company has been set up in Germany for the European marketing, sales and production of the Trophy Active Protection System (APS) that equips wheeled and tracked armoured vehicles.
EuroTrophy GmbH was incorporated on 28 March by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.
The focus of the new company will be on European and NATO nations.
The company will also provide qualified vehicle integration services and related through-life support for the APS, with technology transfer from Rafael allowing Trophy to be produced in Germany.
EuroTrophy partners claimed in a 29 March statement that the transfer of state-of-the-art technology, local production, maintenance and services will significantly improve the security of supply of the Trophy APS in Europe.
Malaysia already fields miniguns from Dillon Aero on land and rotary-wing platforms but the US manufacturer Dillon Aero is seeking other Asia-Pacific customers.
The Czech MoD is approaching the end of a legal audit of the BVP replacement programme and intends to have the results of this analysis by the end of this month. The goal is to define the future of the programme in April.
BAE Systems Land & Armaments will produce 36 more ACVs for the USMC.
Cendana Auto will complete delivery of 207 4x4 vehicles in various configurations to the Malaysian Army this year.
Russian Army HF radio communication vulnerabilities continue during the war in Ukraine – with fatal consequences for some senior commanders.