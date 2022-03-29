Trophy gains extra European flavour with technology transfer

A new company has been set up in Germany for the European marketing, sales and production of the Trophy Active Protection System (APS) that equips wheeled and tracked armoured vehicles.

EuroTrophy GmbH was incorporated on 28 March by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

The focus of the new company will be on European and NATO nations.

The company will also provide qualified vehicle integration services and related through-life support for the APS, with technology transfer from Rafael allowing Trophy to be produced in Germany.

EuroTrophy partners claimed in a 29 March statement that the transfer of state-of-the-art technology, local production, maintenance and services will significantly improve the security of supply of the Trophy APS in Europe.