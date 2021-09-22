To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

DSEI 2021: Spire targets defence expansion

22nd September 2021 - 09:07 GMT | by Ian Parker in London

Spire Global harnesses data from the maritime Automatic Identification System. (Photo: Spire Global)

US space data firm Spire wants to grow its government and defence business.

US space-based data provider Spire Global announced on 14 September that it is buying Canadian vessel-tracking firm exactEarth for approximately $161.2 million in cash and stock.

The deal expands Spire into space-based maritime data and the digitalisation of the global maritime industry, but the company also envisages increasing its presence in the government and defence services business.

Ram Vadlamani, sales manager at Spire, told Shephard during DSEI that he expects that the company to increase its government and military business above its current share of 25% of overall turnover.

Spire offers four key services: weather and situational awareness; global asset tracking and positioning; atmospheric Earth condition monitoring; and Earth surface monitoring.

The company uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose nanosatellite constellations to source hard-to-acquire, valuable data which it employs for predictive solutions.

Military uses include vessel tracking and identification, coastline surveillance, aircraft tracking and identification, airspace monitoring, RF intelligence, GNSS jamming, and disaster warning and management.

Spire operates more than 110 Lemur satellites and a global network of ground stations. The company can deploy customer software to its satellites in space to test and scale applications without the need to launch a dedicated spacecraft.

