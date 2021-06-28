British Army embraces SlingShot

SlingShot plugged into Bowman. (Photo: MoD/Crown Copyright)

Add-on kit turns UHF/VHF radio into a BLoS solution to support voice and data communications.

Once the preserve of SOF within NATO, the SlingShot appliqué kit is now being proliferated throughout conventional forces with one of the latest customers being the British Army.

The SlingShot solution, which immediately turns a UHF/VHF radio into a BLoS solution, is already being employed by the British Army to support secure voice and data communications.

Plugged into legacy Bowman radio sets, SlingShot links up to the Inmarsat I-4 satellite constellation to enable tactical satellite communications in L-Band up to 1,000km+ across an area of operation.

End users are also able to continue operating the same radio set in its original UHF/VHF configuration as and when necessary, thereby negating the requirement to carry an additional radio and reducing physical and cognitive burdens, a spokesperson for manufacturer Spectra Group confirmed to Shephard.

Uptake by the British Army was officially confirmed on 25 March with Maj Gen Jonathan Cole, Director of Information and CIO of the British Army, describing SlingShot as ‘a fantastic addition to our communications inventory, delivering vital capability to deployed troops’.

He added: ‘Of particular note is the fact that the training burden is minimal as the system is effectively a ‘bolt-on’ to our current Bowman radios.

‘SlingShot is a game-changer in allowing our troops to operate at reach without the additional requirement to deploy more troops to provide rebroadcast capability when operating at Battle Group level and below.’

In addition to BLoS voice, SlingShot is also capable of supporting high data throughput associated with situation awareness software, GPS tracking, reporting and other data messaging, without requiring ground-based, LoS rebroadcasting infrastructure.

In the case of the British Army, voice and data communications are encrypted with Bowman’s own crypto software.

Equipped with an omnidirectional antenna, the SlingShot modem weighs up to 605g and has been designed to be integrated with tactical radios on land, at sea and in the air, providing end-users with real-time communications on the move as opposed to communications on the pause typically experienced with traditional SATCOM solutions.

Simon Davies, CEO of Spectra Group, said: ‘The beauty of SlingShot is that it can be plugged into any in-service tactical radio system. The UK have led the way with this kind of approach to the integration of SlingShot but we’re now seeing other global forces, including the USA, adopt a similar strategy to meet every Beyond Line Of Sight communications scenario.’