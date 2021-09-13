DSEI 2021: Lynred launches new miniature IR detector

Lyndred is unveiling a new IR detector. (Photo: Lynred)

French company Lynred has unveiled Galatea MW, a new IR detector which features a SWaP (Size, Weight and Power) design.

The French company stated on 13 September that the SWaP design of Galatea MW enhances system autonomy and boosts performance.

Military applications for the detector range from UAVs, UGVs and tactical infantry to any system which requires high mobility and payload.

‘With rising demand for surveillance systems and portable solutions for defence applications, Galatea offers the perfect combination of performance and miniaturisation. It presents the best in SWaP features for the infrared detector market,' claimed Jean-Yves Dussaud, chief marketing officer at Lynred.

‘Besides its small form factor, Galatea MW is easy to integrate, compatible with existing optics, and [is] user-friendly in every aspect,‘ he added.

Lynred has not yet disclosed any details about potential users of Galatea MW but the company claimed positive initial feedback from existing customers.