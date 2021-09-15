DSEI 2021: European coast guard receives iSea25HD

A European coast guard is receiving the iSea25HD EO/IR maritime surveillance system. (Photo: Controp)

Controp works with European installation partner to equip vessels with iSea25HD EO/IR system.

Controp Precision Technologies announced during DSEI in London on 14-17 September that it has provided the iSea25HD EO/IR maritime surveillance system to an unspecified European coast guard.

The Israeli company is working with an unnamed European partner to equip multiple vessels with the miniature maritime payload.

‘The iSea25HD has the best of its class gyro stabilisation, coupled with powerful continuous optical zoom in both day and thermal imager cameras and a laser rangefinder,’ Controp noted.

It added: ‘The iSea25HD operates covertly at a safe distance from its targets, while maintaining “eyes on target” day and night, even in harsh weather conditions.’