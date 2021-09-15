DSEI 2021: European coast guard receives iSea25HD

DSEI 2021: Lacroix, Energetics and Ploughshare recognised by Dstl for new 40mm breacher grenade
Grenade developed in partnership between Dstl and industry is tailored for accurate and effective door breaching.
Controp Precision Technologies announced during DSEI in London on 14-17 September that it has provided the iSea25HD EO/IR maritime surveillance system to an unspecified European coast guard.
The Israeli company is working with an unnamed European partner to equip multiple vessels with the miniature maritime payload.
‘The iSea25HD has the best of its class gyro stabilisation, coupled with powerful continuous optical zoom in both day and thermal imager cameras and a laser rangefinder,’ Controp noted.
It added: ‘The iSea25HD operates covertly at a safe distance from its targets, while maintaining “eyes on target” day and night, even in harsh weather conditions.’
Grenade developed in partnership between Dstl and industry is tailored for accurate and effective door breaching.
Raytheon UK has been awarded a demonstrator contract to provide a High-Energy Laser Weapon System to the UK Ministry of Defence.
Aerovel’s Flexrotor will be incorporated into Tekever’s line of UAS as part of a new collaboration agreement.
Raytheon is betting that quick integration and an existing production could help it net success if the UK decides to procure a Harpoon replacement.
Magtec is supporting the British Army’s hybrid military vehicle assessment programme.
First-time DSEI exhibitor Vodafone wants to find military customers for its 5G network and other services.