DSEI 2021: Chess Dynamics expands its portfolio with new Hawkeye MMP

DSEI 2021: Shephard looks ahead
As the Excel Centre in London opens its doors to DSEI 2021 on 14 September, Shephard looks at what to expect from the event.
UK- based Chess Dynamics has announced the release of the new Hawkeye Modular Mission POD (MMP) long-range surveillance device.
The Hawkeye (MMP) is the newest modular EO solution from Chess for tracked and wheeled vehicles.
Following the launch of its previous EO system (part of the Sea Eagle family) at the Sea Air Space event in August, Chess chose DSEI 2021 to showcase its new plug-and-play solution.
Hawkeye MMP is a robust, fully modular and reconfigurable system with payload options ranging from surveillance to targeting and C-UAS scenarios.
Building on the combat-proven Hawkeye vehicle system for long-range detection and 24h target observation, the MMP boasts an easy-to-use interface.
‘We are proud to expand our combat-proven Vehicle Systems portfolio for long-range detection and 24-hour target observation with the Hawkeye MMP. It has a proven capability in meeting customers' vehicle surveillance requirements for accuracy, full integration and interoperability, and is testament to the innovative engineering capabilities of our team,’ said David Tuddenham, group MD of Chess Technologies.
The UK's DE&S finally awards a contract to procure long needed Typhoon synthetic training equipment for RAF stations Lossiemouth and Coningsby.
CAE is exhibiting its own Counterpart SSE at DSEI and is set to demonstrate to NATO in 2022.
40mm Case Telescoped Armament System finds uses on land and at sea.
Under a previously signed Memorandum of Implementation (MoI) between Babcock, Ukraine and the UK; Kiev will receive a modern frigate capability, fast attack craft, minehunters, and naval base development.
Collins Aerospace prepares actuation capabilities for the RAF’s Tempest programme.