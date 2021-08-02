Chess Dynamics lifts the curtain on latest Sea Eagle system

HII announces 80% completion of John F. Kennedy carrier
HII has passed a significant milestone in the construction of the John F. Kennedy carrier, one of four Gerald R Ford-class carriers ordered by the USN.
UK-based Chess Dynamics launched the latest member of its Sea Eagle family of EO systems for naval fire control on 2 August during the Sea Air Space exhibition in the US.
Sea Eagle FCEO MKII will be available globally in 2022 and will be distributed in the US by Liteye Systems.
The new system is optimised for control of naval guns against air, surface and shore targets. The precision fire control electro-optical tracking director incorporates a mega-pixel panoramic situational awareness camera and fully digital architecture.
Sea Eagle FCEO MKII ‘enhances situational awareness, while maintaining relative positional awareness, for persistent target tracking and gunnery fire control,’ Chess Dynamics noted in a statement.
It added: ‘Sea Eagle FCEO MKII can also be used in mine avoidance in non-tactical surveillance mode.’
The US Navy's future destroyer, known as DDG(X), will need massive power generation capabilities to run advanced sensors, directed energy weapons and propulsion systems.
The USN is ‘getting after delay days’ as the impact on shipbuilding of COVID-19 abates, says CNO.
New compact twin-channel radio provides multi-level security for naval voice and data communications, says GDMS.
The USMC and USN are undecided on further armament options for the Light Amphibious Warship, as the programme remains at the concept design stage.
Ultra’s 2150 hull-mounted sonar replaces the Sonar Type 2050, which has been in Royal Navy (RN) service since the 1990s.