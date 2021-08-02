Chess Dynamics lifts the curtain on latest Sea Eagle system

Sea Eagle FCEO MKII naval fire control system. (Photo: Chess Dynamics)

Sea Eagle FCEO MKII will be available globally in 2022.

UK-based Chess Dynamics launched the latest member of its Sea Eagle family of EO systems for naval fire control on 2 August during the Sea Air Space exhibition in the US.

Sea Eagle FCEO MKII will be available globally in 2022 and will be distributed in the US by Liteye Systems.

The new system is optimised for control of naval guns against air, surface and shore targets. The precision fire control electro-optical tracking director incorporates a mega-pixel panoramic situational awareness camera and fully digital architecture.

Sea Eagle FCEO MKII ‘enhances situational awareness, while maintaining relative positional awareness, for persistent target tracking and gunnery fire control,’ Chess Dynamics noted in a statement.

It added: ‘Sea Eagle FCEO MKII can also be used in mine avoidance in non-tactical surveillance mode.’