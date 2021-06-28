Déjà vu hovers over MTCR but manufacturer fears may prove unfounded

Israel is trying to persuade Washington not to reapply Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) restrictions that would inhibit the US and Israel from exporting armed UAVs.

As Shephard reported at the time, on 24 July 2020 the Trump administration formally moved to make easier the international sale and transfer of US-manufactured UAVs with a maximum airspeed of less than 800km/h, by effectively lifting ‘strong presumption of denial’ guidance for systems falling into that category.

This move was perceived as a successful lobbying attempt by the UAS industry to open up export sales of armed or optionally armed UAVs ...