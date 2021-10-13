AUSA 2021: Invisio announces AI-powered communications system
The new generation V-Series provides unparalleled performance in extremely noisy environments and allows for communication on any radio. (Image: Invisio)
Invisio has announced at AUSA that its new communications system will be AI-powered to enhance hearing protection and quality.
Invisio has announced that its new V-Series Gen II tactical communications platform will feature AI technology.
The company claims it sets a new standard for audio performance and hearing protection within the defence and public safety markets.
The AI-powered platform significantly improves life-preserving speech quality and intelligibility.
It removes unwanted noise to provide secure communication while ensuring hearing protection and a natural level of situational awareness.
Invisio claims the AI technology increases speech quality by 30%.
To build and improve the AI algorithm, they recorded speech from multiple nationalities and different genders.
Data involving a range of noise environments was also included, mixing clean speech segments with a database of noises, from machine noise to gunshots and helicopters.
This information allows the algorithm to operate in different environments.
V-Series Gen II combines an X5 in-ear headset, T7 over-ear headset and V60 Gen II control unit to provide a ‘double hearing protection solution for extremely noisy environments.
The issue of noise and hearing protection has received attention recently, as the Ajax vehicle has been reported to cause injuries to its crew due to the vehicle’s excessive ambient sound being transmitted via the headsets.