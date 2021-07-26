UK Ajax viability in question

The saga surrounding the UK’s Ajax armoured reconnaissance vehicle continues as further details emerge about the difficulties in the acquisition programme.

During a meeting of the UK parliamentary Defence Select Committee on 20 July, defence procurement minister Jeremy Quin stated that he does not believe that the revised IOC date for the vehicle would be achieved in September.

Quin also said he does not believe that FOC for the 589 vehicles would follow in 2025 as planned. Speaking in Parliament last week, he remarked that he is not 100% sure if the programme can be saved, adding that the MoD is ...