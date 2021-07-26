UK Ajax viability in question

Australian Army maintains interest in passive C-UAS radar
The Australian Army is putting the Maverick M-Series radar through a series of capability development and evaluation activities.
The saga surrounding the UK’s Ajax armoured reconnaissance vehicle continues as further details emerge about the difficulties in the acquisition programme.
During a meeting of the UK parliamentary Defence Select Committee on 20 July, defence procurement minister Jeremy Quin stated that he does not believe that the revised IOC date for the vehicle would be achieved in September.
Quin also said he does not believe that FOC for the 589 vehicles would follow in 2025 as planned. Speaking in Parliament last week, he remarked that he is not 100% sure if the programme can be saved, adding that the MoD is ...
Oshkosh Defense has been selected by the US Army to participate in OMFV programme.
Raytheon shines a light on Coyote Block 3 trial and progress on Block 2 launch system.
Surplus US M14 semi-automatic rifles have armed the Lithuanian military since the late 1990s.
Evolving air defence requirements drove the development of Lockheed Martin UK's SkyKeeper BMC4I solution.
As its existing counter-IED robots near the end of their service lives, the Australian Defence Force is looking for a mix of new innovative platforms that can replace these essential capabilities.