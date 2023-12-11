Boeing secures $271 million to advance modernisation of US Special Operations' MH-47G Chinook
Boeing has received a US$271.2 million contract modification to continue supporting the US Special Operations Command’s (USASOC) MH-47G Chinook aircraft modernisation programme.
Under the delivery order award, Boeing will be responsible for the procurement of MH-47G rotary wing renewal build aircraft for USASOC, the US DoD said on 8 December.
The aerospace giant initially secured an $18.7 million task order in March for the acquisition of long-lead components and parts in support of heavy assault aircraft. The latest deal will involve the replacement of the ageing fleet of remanufactured MH-47G Chinooks which have been equipped with airframe components dated beyond 45 years.
Boeing has said it will aim to complete the works by May 2027 in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania.
The Boeing CH-47 Chinook, a twin-engine, tandem-rotor heavy-lift transport helicopter, has served as a workhorse on military and civilian operations since its debut. The first MH-47G, a variant of the Chinook designed for USASOC, was delivered to the service in September 2014.
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Dubai Airshow 2023: South Korean homegrown helicopters make international debut
Two KAI helicopters, the KUH-1E utility helicopter and the Light Attack Helicopter (LAH), have taken centre stage at the Dubai Airshow 2023.
-
Italian Navy receives final NH90 helicopter
The Italian Navy now boasts a fleet of 56 NH90 helicopters comprising 46 SH-90As and 10 MH-90As.
-
Argentina seeks AW109 and CH-46 Sea Knight helicopters
The Argentinian Air Force (FAA) and the Argentinian Naval Aviation Command (COAN) are looking for options to upgrade their helicopter fleets.
-
DSEI 2023: Lockheed to produce about 40% of Black Hawks on UK soil if it wins NMH contest
Lockheed Martin promises a boost to the British job market and export opportunities, while strengthening ties with Poland and positioning the UK for a future in rotorcraft technology in the event of a New Medium Helicopter competition triumph.
-
KAI and Airbus Helicopters ink a supply contract for LAH and KUH helicopters
Airbus Helicopters and KAI have agreed a contract covering the supply of helicopter components for the latter over the next decade.
-
Dart Aerospace to supply high-lift heliporter to US Navy
The Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) is has been awarded an indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by the US DoD to provide a high-lift heliporter designed and manufactured by Dart Aerospace to the USN.