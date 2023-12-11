Boeing secures $271 million to advance modernisation of US Special Operations' MH-47G Chinook

Boeing has received a US$271.2 million contract modification to continue supporting the US Special Operations Command’s (USASOC) MH-47G Chinook aircraft modernisation programme.

Under the delivery order award, Boeing will be responsible for the procurement of MH-47G rotary wing renewal build aircraft for USASOC, the US DoD said on 8 December.

The aerospace giant initially secured an $18.7 million task order in March for the acquisition of long-lead components and parts in support of heavy assault aircraft. The latest deal will involve the replacement of the ageing fleet of remanufactured MH-47G Chinooks which have been equipped with airframe components dated beyond 45 years.

Boeing has said it will aim to complete the works by May 2027 in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania.

The Boeing CH-47 Chinook, a twin-engine, tandem-rotor heavy-lift transport helicopter, has served as a workhorse on military and civilian operations since its debut. The first MH-47G, a variant of the Chinook designed for USASOC, was delivered to the service in September 2014.