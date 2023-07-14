Argentina shops for new helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft
Between June and July, the Argentine government announced the acquisition of one Diamond DA-62 MPP surveillance aircraft and Bell 407GXi helicopters for search-and-rescue missions, and launched a potential future acquisition of Airbus H215s.
On 7 July, the MoD issued an administrative decision authorising the purchase of the single DA-62 MPP for $8.676 million for the Argentine Army. The aircraft has a speed of 126kt and a range of up to 2,341km, according to the manufacturer; the type is suitable for search and rescue missions, as well as coastline and border patrol.
During Paris Air Show 2023, Minister of Defence Jorge Taiana
