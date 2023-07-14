To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Argentina shops for new helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft

14th July 2023 - 16:30 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

Argentina now has four operational Lama helicopters, with its recently ordered Bell 407s in the frame as a potential replacement. (Photo: Fuerza Aerea Argentina)

While Argentina’s combat aviation fleet remains weak, the armed forces are acquiring new search and rescue (SAR) helicopters and a fixed-wing surveillance aircraft with SAR capabilities.

Between June and July, the Argentine government announced the acquisition of one Diamond DA-62 MPP surveillance aircraft and Bell 407GXi helicopters for search-and-rescue missions, and launched a potential future acquisition of Airbus H215s.

On 7 July, the MoD issued an administrative decision authorising the purchase of the single DA-62 MPP for $8.676 million for the Argentine Army. The aircraft has a speed of 126kt and a range of up to 2,341km, according to the manufacturer; the type is suitable for search and rescue missions, as well as coastline and border patrol.

During Paris Air Show 2023, Minister of Defence Jorge Taiana

