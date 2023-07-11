Poland secretly sent Mi-24 attack helicopters to Ukraine, reports
Poland has sent Ukraine about ten Soviet-era Mi-24 attack helicopters in an undisclosed transfer, according to anonymous sources quoted by the Wall Street Journal.
According to pictures and videos on social media, the Polish helicopters are now on their way to Ukraine. Several aircraft were spotted on tractor-trailers on Poland’s highways.
The exact number of Mi-24s sent to Ukraine is unknown, but estimates put it under a dozen.
The Polish Armed Forces operates about 28 of the attack helicopter in D and B configurations. These are planned to be replaced by Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.
Poland is seeking 96
