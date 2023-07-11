To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Poland secretly sent Mi-24 attack helicopters to Ukraine, reports

11th July 2023 - 18:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The Mi-24 gunship helicopter was introduced by the Soviet Air Force in 1972. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The Polish Mi-24 attack helicopters are now on their way to Ukraine, according to pictures shared on social media.

Poland has sent Ukraine about ten Soviet-era Mi-24 attack helicopters in an undisclosed transfer, according to anonymous sources quoted by the Wall Street Journal.

According to pictures and videos on social media, the Polish helicopters are now on their way to Ukraine. Several aircraft were spotted on tractor-trailers on Poland’s highways.

The exact number of Mi-24s sent to Ukraine is unknown, but estimates put it under a dozen. 

The Polish Armed Forces operates about 28 of the attack helicopter in D and B configurations. These are planned to be replaced by Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.

Poland is seeking 96

