Sikorsky to consider next steps as US Army FLRAA award protest rejected

The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) has denied a protest by the Sikorsky-Boeing team against the US Army’s decision to select the Bell V-280 Valor tiltrotor aircraft in the the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) competition.

Bell received the $7.1 billion contract in early December, but Team Defiant X thought its aircraft should have been chosen, and Sikorsky promptly filed a protest with the GAO.

Upon submitting the protest, Sikorsky said: ‘The data and discussions lead us to believe the proposals were not consistently evaluated to deliver the best value in the interest of the army, our soldiers and American