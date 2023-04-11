Sikorsky to consider next steps as US Army FLRAA award protest rejected
The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) has denied a protest by the Sikorsky-Boeing team against the US Army’s decision to select the Bell V-280 Valor tiltrotor aircraft in the the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) competition.
Bell received the $7.1 billion contract in early December, but Team Defiant X thought its aircraft should have been chosen, and Sikorsky promptly filed a protest with the GAO.
Upon submitting the protest, Sikorsky said: ‘The data and discussions lead us to believe the proposals were not consistently evaluated to deliver the best value in the interest of the army, our soldiers and American
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
Romania edges closer to F-35 fighter jet buy, but stops short of firm commitment
Romania has reiterated its intent to acquire F-35 fighter jets in an announcement from the country's Supreme Defence Council.
-
Brazil achieves full operational capability for KC-390 transport aircraft
The first C-390 transport aircraft certified to Full Operational Capability standard has begun its handover process to the Brazilian Air Force.
-
Finland prepares for F-35 fighter's arrival, contemplates fate of ageing F/A-18 Hornets amid NATO cooperation
Finland is preparing to replace its aging fleet of F/A-18 fighters with the F-35A. The delivery of the new equipment is expected to take years, and the fate of the decommissioned Hornets remains uncertain.
-
BAE contracted for more electronic warfare systems for next F-35 production lot
BAE Systems has received a $491 million contract from Lockheed Martin to produce AN/ASQ-239 electronic warfare (EW) systems for Block 4 F-35 Lightning II fighter jets built under Lot 17.
-
Aeronautics to upgrade Finland's small UAS fleet as country cements NATO entry
Israeli UAV manufacturer Aeronautics has signed a contract with the Finnish Defence Forces to upgrade the country's Orbiter 2 mini-UAS fleet.