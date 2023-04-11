To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Sikorsky to consider next steps as US Army FLRAA award protest rejected

11th April 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Bell will now continue with the design of the final production aircraft and deliver virtual prototypes of a potentially model-based system. (Photo: Bell)

The US Government Accountability Office has rejected Sikorsky-Boeing team's protest against Bell's V-280 Valor in the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft competition.

The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) has denied a protest by the Sikorsky-Boeing team against the US Army’s decision to select the Bell V-280 Valor tiltrotor aircraft in the the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) competition.

Bell received the $7.1 billion contract in early December, but Team Defiant X thought its aircraft should have been chosen, and Sikorsky promptly filed a protest with the GAO.

Upon submitting the protest, Sikorsky said: ‘The data and discussions lead us to believe the proposals were not consistently evaluated to deliver the best value in the interest of the army, our soldiers and American

