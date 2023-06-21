Bell expresses confidence in US Army FARA process at Paris Air Show, despite Congressional calls for scrutiny
The US Army is on ‘very solid grounds’ and very ‘defined’ in what it wants from the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) programme, Bell representatives told Shephard at the Paris Air Show 2023, despite US government officials calling for a robust analysis of alternatives (AOA).
A draft of a fiscal policy bill released last week by the House Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces said the US Army needs to show a thorough AOA if it wants to pursue the programme.
Until Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth submits the analysis for the FARA programme to congressional defence committees
Access this article and other Paris Air Show 2023 News news content with a free basic account
You will also get one free Premium News article each week
Already have an account? Log in
More from Paris Air Show 2023 News
-
Paris Air Show: Eurofighter confident it can sell up to 200 jets in the next two years
Eurofighter expressed confidence in expanding its customer base and emphasised ongoing negotiations with potential buyers, including Poland, while a deal with Saudi Arabia remains gridlocked.
-
Rebranded as ELT, Elettronica presents cyber and space developments at Paris Air Show
The move is part of the Rome-based firm's Tenet 2030 industrial plan which sees the company taking on an increasingly global and multi-domain dimension – which reflects its participation in the Anglo-Italian-Japanese Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).
-
Paris Air Show: Airbus aims to qualify new Nexter gun pod on H225M helicopter
Since April 2023, Airbus Helicopters has been carrying out flight qualification firing of Nexter's NC 621 gun pod on an H225M Caracal helicopter. The pod …