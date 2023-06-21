To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Bell expresses confidence in US Army FARA process at Paris Air Show, despite Congressional calls for scrutiny

21st June 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in Paris

Alternatives proposed for FARA include semiautonomous and autonomous platforms. (Photo: Bell)

Bell highlighted the US Army's solid programme footing and clearly defined objectives for the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft amid calls for an analysis of alternatives from US lawmakers.

The US Army is on ‘very solid grounds’ and very ‘defined’ in what it wants from the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) programme, Bell representatives told Shephard at the Paris Air Show 2023, despite US government officials calling for a robust analysis of alternatives (AOA).

A draft of a fiscal policy bill released last week by the House Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces said the US Army needs to show a thorough AOA if it wants to pursue the programme.

Until Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth submits the analysis for the FARA programme to congressional defence committees

