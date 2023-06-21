Bell expresses confidence in US Army FARA process at Paris Air Show, despite Congressional calls for scrutiny

The US Army is on ‘very solid grounds’ and very ‘defined’ in what it wants from the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) programme, Bell representatives told Shephard at the Paris Air Show 2023, despite US government officials calling for a robust analysis of alternatives (AOA).

A draft of a fiscal policy bill released last week by the House Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces said the US Army needs to show a thorough AOA if it wants to pursue the programme.

Until Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth submits the analysis for the FARA programme to congressional defence committees