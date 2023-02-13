US Army FARA prototypes 95% complete while FLRAA stays on full halt

Both US Army Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) programme contenders, the Bell 360 Invictus and Sikorsky S-97 Raider X, are over 95% ready as both types await delivery of the General Electric T901 3,000hp engine.

Under the Improved Turbine Engine Program (ITEP), the GE turboshaft will be integrated into both aircraft.

Talking to reporters during a press briefing at Bell’s Flight Research Center in Arlington, Texas, in early February, executive VP for advanced vertical lift systems Keith Flail said the company expects the delivery of the T901 in the spring of this year.

