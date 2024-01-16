To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  Sky high diplomacy: Saudi Arabia's fighter jet puzzle entangles Eurofighter, Rafale and global alliances

Sky high diplomacy: Saudi Arabia's fighter jet puzzle entangles Eurofighter, Rafale and global alliances

16th January 2024 - 15:45 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

Saudi Arabia could still choose to buy Dassault Rafales or alternatives from outside Europe. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Saudi Arabia faces a juncture in aerial diplomacy as Germany's approval of a potential Eurofighter Typhoon deal introduces fresh possibilities and uncertainties, prompting the kingdom to weigh the Eurofighter against the appealing alternative of the Dassault Rafale.

In a twist of geopolitical manoeuvres, Germany has given a green light to a potential Eurofighter Typhoon deal for Saudi Arabia, setting the stage for the Kingdom to solidify its long-delayed acquisition of 50 fighters.

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said last week that the decision was influenced by the unfolding developments in the escalating conflict between Hamas and Israel, referencing Saudi Arabia intercepting missiles launched by Houthis towards Israel.

Experts cautioned, however, that accepting the stated reasoning at face value might be somewhat simplistic, considering the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) already fields a capable fighter fleet. Equally, Germany

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Aviation, Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

