Sky high diplomacy: Saudi Arabia's fighter jet puzzle entangles Eurofighter, Rafale and global alliances

In a twist of geopolitical manoeuvres, Germany has given a green light to a potential Eurofighter Typhoon deal for Saudi Arabia, setting the stage for the Kingdom to solidify its long-delayed acquisition of 50 fighters.

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said last week that the decision was influenced by the unfolding developments in the escalating conflict between Hamas and Israel, referencing Saudi Arabia intercepting missiles launched by Houthis towards Israel.

Experts cautioned, however, that accepting the stated reasoning at face value might be somewhat simplistic, considering the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) already fields a capable fighter fleet. Equally, Germany