Dassault grabs $5.5 billion French contract for 42 Rafale fighter
France has awarded Dassault Aviation a €5 billion (US$5.5 billion) contract for 42 Rafale F4 standard fighter jets. The deal was signed at the end of last year, but France and Dassault have only just made the announcement.
The order, known as Tranche 5, would bring the total number of French Rafales to 234. Delivery of the newly ordered multirole fighters will take place between 2027 and 2032, according to the French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA).
The French Air Force will receive the 42 multirole aircraft in the standard 4 (F4) configuration but will be able to be upgraded to standard 5 to
