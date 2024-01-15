To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Dassault grabs $5.5 billion French contract for 42 Rafale fighter

15th January 2024 - 16:56 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

Dassault has doubled its revenues since 2014 despite struggling with the same supply chain problems as the rest of the industry. (Photo: Dassault Aviation)

France recently announced a $5.5 billion contract with Dassault Aviation for the procurement of 42 Rafale F4 standard fighter jets as global demand for the platform remains high.

France has awarded Dassault Aviation a €5 billion (US$5.5 billion) contract for 42 Rafale F4 standard fighter jets. The deal was signed at the end of last year, but France and Dassault have only just made the announcement.

The order, known as Tranche 5, would bring the total number of French Rafales to 234. Delivery of the newly ordered multirole fighters will take place between 2027 and 2032, according to the French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA).

The French Air Force will receive the 42 multirole aircraft in the standard 4 (F4) configuration but will be able to be upgraded to standard 5 to

