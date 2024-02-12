To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  World Defense Show 2024: Advanced Protection Systems unveils new CUAS jamming system

World Defense Show 2024: Advanced Protection Systems unveils new CUAS jamming system

12th February 2024 - 13:03 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The APS omnidirectional FPV drone neutraliser weighs less than 28kg. (Image: APS)

Advanced Protection Systems (APS) has history in the radar and CUAS areas with systems in service in Ukraine. It has a family of SKYctrl systems ranging from a comprehensive system to lightweight portable, mobile, containerised and Skid which includes a hard-kill gun.

APS’s latest CUAS system was presented at World Defense Show 2024 in Riydah, Saudi Arabia, building on the company’s suite of FIELDctrl radars – one of which is being used by Ukraine against Russian UAS.

The APS Omnidirectional First-person View Drone Neutraliser has been designed to provide permanent protection on the move and create a dome up to 500m depending on the particular power of the UAV’s navigation and control signal, as well as distance from its operator.

The battery has an endurance of 6.5h and can operate in manual mode as a standalone system or in automatic mode as part of a wider system. The output in each jamming band can reach up to 10W with the omnidirectional antenna providing up to 4DBi gain.

It has been designed to jam UAVs and the neutralsing device can be controlled by the company’s C2 system CyView.

Operational in up to seven RF bands, the system can be modified and adjusted to meet particular waveform threats, weighs between 15-28kg and can use 24VDC, 36VDC or 230VAC power supplies.

Speaking to Shephard at last year’s DSEI, APS sales director Arun Arumugam said: “SKYctrl anti-drone system has been achieving a 90% success rate tracking UAVs operating against Ukrainian forces, buildings and people.”

Shephard's World Defense Show 2024 coverage is sponsored by:

Defence Insight
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

