World Defense Show 2024: Advanced Protection Systems unveils new CUAS jamming system

APS’s latest CUAS system was presented at World Defense Show 2024 in Riydah, Saudi Arabia, building on the company’s suite of FIELDctrl radars – one of which is being used by Ukraine against Russian UAS.

The APS Omnidirectional First-person View Drone Neutraliser has been designed to provide permanent protection on the move and create a dome up to 500m depending on the particular power of the UAV’s navigation and control signal, as well as distance from its operator.

The battery has an endurance of 6.5h and can operate in manual mode as a standalone system or in automatic mode as part of a wider system. The output in each jamming band can reach up to 10W with the omnidirectional antenna providing up to 4DBi gain.

It has been designed to jam UAVs and the neutralsing device can be controlled by the company’s C2 system CyView.

Operational in up to seven RF bands, the system can be modified and adjusted to meet particular waveform threats, weighs between 15-28kg and can use 24VDC, 36VDC or 230VAC power supplies.

Speaking to Shephard at last year’s DSEI, APS sales director Arun Arumugam said: “SKYctrl anti-drone system has been achieving a 90% success rate tracking UAVs operating against Ukrainian forces, buildings and people.”

