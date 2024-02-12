World Defense Show 2024: Advanced Protection Systems unveils new CUAS jamming system
APS’s latest CUAS system was presented at World Defense Show 2024 in Riydah, Saudi Arabia, building on the company’s suite of FIELDctrl radars – one of which is being used by Ukraine against Russian UAS.
The APS Omnidirectional First-person View Drone Neutraliser has been designed to provide permanent protection on the move and create a dome up to 500m depending on the particular power of the UAV’s navigation and control signal, as well as distance from its operator.
The battery has an endurance of 6.5h and can operate in manual mode as a standalone system or in automatic mode as part of a wider system. The output in each jamming band can reach up to 10W with the omnidirectional antenna providing up to 4DBi gain.
It has been designed to jam UAVs and the neutralsing device can be controlled by the company’s C2 system CyView.
Operational in up to seven RF bands, the system can be modified and adjusted to meet particular waveform threats, weighs between 15-28kg and can use 24VDC, 36VDC or 230VAC power supplies.
Speaking to Shephard at last year’s DSEI, APS sales director Arun Arumugam said: “SKYctrl anti-drone system has been achieving a 90% success rate tracking UAVs operating against Ukrainian forces, buildings and people.”
Shephard's World Defense Show 2024 coverage is sponsored by:
More from World Defense Show 2024 | View all news
-
World Defense Show 2024: New version of Jais Mk2 unveiled
A new version of the Jais mine-resistant armoured protected (MRAP) vehicle, was unveiled at World Defense Show 2024.
-
World Defense Show 2024: L3Harris MissionOps set for first deployment by mid-year
L3Harris’s MissionOps is a tactical network management suite which is designed to consolidate core capabilities and deliver them in a single software package.
-
World Defense Show 2024: Alakran mobile mortar system to be made in Saudi Arabia
NTGS has developed the Alakran 120mm mortar for customers requiring a highly mobile, lightweight self-propelled system to equip rapid reaction units. It is designed to be mounted without reinforcement on any light utility vehicle able to carry a 1,500kg payload.
-
World Defense Show 2024: Bigger bang for Tulpar as Otokar adds 120mm tank gun
Otokar unveiled the Tulpar IFV at Turkey’s IDEF defence exhibition in May 2013. It has been designed to be carried by the A400M strategic transport aircraft and will target customers in the export market.