Houthi militants target US commercial and military vessels
Following US and UK multiple strikes against military capabilities in Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen under Operation Prosperity Guardian, the non-state military group has said it would target US commercial and military vessels.
On 15 January, militants hit the Marshall Islands-flagged, US-owned and operated container ship Gibraltar Eagle. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed in a written statement that the vessel crew “has reported no injuries or significant damage and is continuing its journey”.
Houthi rebels also fired an anti-ship cruise missile toward the US Navy destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) on 14 January in the southern Red Sea. The missile
