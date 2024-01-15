To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Houthi militants target US commercial and military vessels

15th January 2024 - 22:01 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The USS Carney defeated a combination of Houthi missiles and UAVs in the Red Sea. (Photo: US Navy)

The non-state military group launched missiles towards the USS Laboon and the US-owned-and-operated container ship Gibraltar Eagle.

Following US and UK multiple strikes against military capabilities in Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen under Operation Prosperity Guardian, the non-state military group has said it would target US commercial and military vessels.

On 15 January, militants hit the Marshall Islands-flagged, US-owned and operated container ship Gibraltar Eagle. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed in a written statement that the vessel crew “has reported no injuries or significant damage and is continuing its journey”.

Houthi rebels also fired an anti-ship cruise missile toward the US Navy destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) on 14 January in the southern Red Sea. The missile

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us