World Defense Show aims to expand global reach and innovation

The World Defense Show (WDS), the rapidly growing defence exhibition held biannually in Saudi Arabia, has been positioning itself as a key platform for global defence companies to showcase their latest technologies, as well as providing access to the lucrative Saudi Arabia and broader Middle East markets.

In a recent interview with Shephard, Andrew Pearcey, CEO of WDS, discussed the show’s success and future plans. Pearcey highlighted that the 2024 edition of the show saw a significant number of product launches, which he declared to be a positive sign for the industry.

“The fact that we featured a lot of launches at the show [in 2024] is a sign the shows is in a good place and the industry is doing well,” he said.

Pearcey attributed the show’s appeal to Saudi Arabia’s position as a major defence market, as well as pointing to the country’s efforts to drive localisation and partnerships in the industry.

“For exhibitors, they want to do business in Saudi Arabia,” Pearcey remarked. “WDS is a gateway to the Saudi Arabian market and it brings with it the rest of the Middle East, so for people to launch products in the region, there's probably no better place to do it.”

Looking ahead, Pearcey outlined plans to continue growing the show, including increasing exhibitor numbers, introducing new features and innovations, and improving the event’s logistics such as the flying display area. He also emphasised the show’s global reach, noting that it attracts a diverse range of countries and exhibitors, with the European presence, particularly from France and the UK, being a key focus.

Despite the current challenges facing the European defence industry, Pearcey remained optimistic about the show’s ability to attract and engage global players.

The 2026 event looks set to follow on from the success of the 2024 edition, in which participants came from more than 70 countries, with the WDS team citing the success of its growth plans for 2026 and floor space at the exhibition already 50% sold out.

“And expect even bigger and better things from us – all rooted in technology – in 2026,” Pearcey remarked.

As the World Defense Show prepares for its 2026 edition, the focus will be on continuing to drive innovation, expand its global reach and solidify its position as a leading platform for the defence industry in the Middle East and beyond.