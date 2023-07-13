Germany to postpone decision on Eurofighter sale to Saudi Arabia until at least 2025
Germany will not deliver Eurofighter multirole fighter jets to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in the near future, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on 12 July, the second day of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania
‘There will be no decision on the delivery of Eurofighter jets to Saudi Arabia any time soon,’ he remarked.
Government circles were quoted by various outlets saying that a decision will not be made until the next election, after 2025.
Earlier on 12 July, Germany's SZ newspaper referred to an internal government document saying that ‘applications for export licences for Saudi Arabia will be
