To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Germany to postpone decision on Eurofighter sale to Saudi Arabia until at least 2025

Germany to postpone decision on Eurofighter sale to Saudi Arabia until at least 2025

13th July 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The UK and Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of intent in 2018 for nearly 50 jets. (Photo: Eurofighter)

The ongoing block on the export of the fighter aircraft to Saudi Arabia is likely to impact the Eurofighter consortium's plans to sell around 200 jets in the next two years.

Germany will not deliver Eurofighter multirole fighter jets to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in the near future, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on 12 July, the second day of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania

‘There will be no decision on the delivery of Eurofighter jets to Saudi Arabia any time soon,’ he remarked. 

Government circles were quoted by various outlets saying that a decision will not be made until the next election, after 2025.

Earlier on 12 July, Germany's SZ newspaper referred to an internal government document saying that ‘applications for export licences for Saudi Arabia will be

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us