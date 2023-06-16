To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Saab debuts deployable digital tower to support dispersed operations

16th June 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Saab's r-TWR Deployable is the latest addition to its digital tower range. (Photo: Saab)

Saab has debuted a new modular quick-to-deploy digital tower for deployable air traffic control management.

Developed with industry partner Conlog, the digital tower, r-TWR Deployable, supports the ability of air forces to conduct dispersed and remote air operations.

The r-TWR Deployable solution includes everything needed for air traffic management at an established or temporary landing site. It can be transported by road, rail or air in one or two standardised containers.

Saab Traffic Management business unit head Peter Engberg said: 'We can already in 2023 offer a deployable digital tower for military and disaster relief missions to meet today's needs, where speed can be key.

'Our experience from air traffic management and defence solutions gives

