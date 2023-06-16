Saab debuts deployable digital tower to support dispersed operations

Developed with industry partner Conlog, the digital tower, r-TWR Deployable, supports the ability of air forces to conduct dispersed and remote air operations.

The r-TWR Deployable solution includes everything needed for air traffic management at an established or temporary landing site. It can be transported by road, rail or air in one or two standardised containers.

Saab Traffic Management business unit head Peter Engberg said: 'We can already in 2023 offer a deployable digital tower for military and disaster relief missions to meet today's needs, where speed can be key.

'Our experience from air traffic management and defence solutions gives