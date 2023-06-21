Return of the mach: MBDA positions itself to lead European counter-hypersonic development at Paris Air Show
Under the HYpersonic Defence Interceptor Study (HYDIS2) effort MBDA is leading development of three interceptor concepts with the support of France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.
The work will also mature the main critical technologies to deliver interception solutions and bring together the industrial and scientific expertise to set the stage for long-term collaboration.
The HYDIS² consortium includes 19 partners and over 30 subcontractors across 14 European countries including the aforementioned foursome and Finland, Romania, Sweden and others.
MBDA has been working on hypersonic interception capabilities under the ‘Aquila’ designation for years. At its Paris Air Show stand the company is showcasing a
