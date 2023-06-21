To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Return of the mach: MBDA positions itself to lead European counter-hypersonic development at Paris Air Show

21st June 2023 - 10:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in Paris

MBDA has been working on Aquila for some years in support of developing counter-hypersonic effectors. (Photo: MBDA)

MBDA is leading a consortium of companies seeking to develop a counter-hypersonic interceptor over the next three years with the support of four European countries.

Under the HYpersonic Defence Interceptor Study (HYDIS2) effort MBDA is leading development of three interceptor concepts with the support of France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

The work will also mature the main critical technologies to deliver interception solutions and bring together the industrial and scientific expertise to set the stage for long-term collaboration.

The HYDIS² consortium includes 19 partners and over 30 subcontractors across 14 European countries including the aforementioned foursome and Finland, Romania, Sweden and others.

MBDA has been working on hypersonic interception capabilities under the ‘Aquila’ designation for years. At its Paris Air Show stand the company is showcasing a

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

