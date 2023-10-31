To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Poland receives first two AW149 helicopters

31st October 2023 - 10:04 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

Poland signed a US$2 billion deal for 32 AW149 helicopters in June 2022. (Photo: Polish MoD)

This acquisition was the result of a signed US$2 billion contract for 32 AW149 helicopters announced in mid-June 2022.

The Polish Army Airborne Forces has taken delivery of the first two Leonardo AW149 multirole helicopters.

PZL – Świdnik (a Leonardo company) and the Eastern European country first announced the signed US$2 billion contract for 32 AW149 helicopters in mid-June 2022. Deliveries have been scheduled from this year through to 2029.

Along with the helicopters, Poland will receive corresponding logistics, training packages and simulators under the contract. The logistics package included a stock of spare parts, consumables and equipment for ground support of the AW149S. The training-simulator package included comprehensive training of pilots and technical personnel, as well as delivery of a set

