Poland set to sign 32-aircraft AW149 contract

Poland is set to host a contract signature ceremony for the AW149 multirole helicopter in Swidnik on 1 July, to mark official approval of an order for 32 aircraft.

Alongside the new helicopters, the contract includes a logistics package for spare parts and 'consumables,' training equipment and 'advanced' simulators, according to a Polish Ministry of National Defence (MND) statement.

Poland has so far declined to publish the value of the AW149 order but the MND confirmed that deliveries are due to take place from 2023 to 2029.

Italian brokerage Banca Akros estimated the deal to be in the region of €1.1 billion ($1.15 billion)