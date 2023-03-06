Boeing joins Airbus team in bid for UK New Medium Helicopter
Boeing has joined the Airbus-led H175M Task Force bidding for the ($1,15 billion) New Medium Helicopter (NMH) programme to replace the UK Armed Forces ageing Puma fleet from 2025.
Boeing UK will be a training service partner in the consortium and will provide aircrew, ground crew and maintenance training if the Airbus H175M super-medium helicopter wins.
As part of its proposal to prove the team can provide long-term social value and economic growth to the UK, Airbus has pledged to set up a production facility for the aircraft in Broughton, Wales, if successful.
Airbus announced the creation of the H175M Task
