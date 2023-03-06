To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Boeing joins Airbus team in bid for UK New Medium Helicopter

6th March 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Airbus has pledged to set up a production facility for the H175M in Broughton, Wales. (Photo: Airbus)

Boeing has teamed up with the Airbus-led H175M Task Force in the $1.15bn New Medium Helicopter programme bid to replace the UK armed forces' ageing Puma fleet from 2025.

Boeing UK will be a training service partner in the consortium and will provide aircrew, ground crew and maintenance training if the Airbus H175M super-medium helicopter wins.

Boeing UK will be a training service partner in the consortium and will provide aircrew, ground crew and maintenance training if the Airbus H175M super-medium helicopter wins.

As part of its proposal to prove the team can provide long-term social value and economic growth to the UK, Airbus has pledged to set up a production facility for the aircraft in Broughton, Wales, if successful. 

Airbus announced the creation of the H175M Task

