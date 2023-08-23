US approves AH-64 Apache attack helicopters for Poland

The US State Department's recent determination has paved the way for the promised Foreign Military Sale (FMS) of AH-64E Apache helicopters and associated equipment.

The proposed deal, estimated at a substantial $12 billion, has gained approval from the State Department following thorough evaluation and deliberation.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has fulfilled its mandate by officially notifying the US Congress about this prospective sale.

At the heart of the matter is Poland's request for a comprehensive package that includes a fleet of 96 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters. This acquisition would be accompanied by 210 T700-GE 701D engines, out of which 192