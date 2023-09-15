DSEI 2023: Leonardo UK bolsters Yeovil site in preparation for New Medium Helicopter programme

Leonardo UK is growing its Yeovil site capabilities to expand its helicopter business as the UK’s New Medium Helicopter (NMH) programme’s Invitation to Negotiate (ITN) is set to be released soon.

On 14 September, the company announced it had signed an MoU with the High Value Manufacturing (HMV) Catapult to explore ‘innovative opportunities and advanced manufacturing, rotorcraft technology, supply chain optimisation and skills development', focusing on Leonardo’s UK-based helicopters and electronics business.

Talking to Shephard at DSEI 2023, Mike Morrisroe, head of UK campaigns at Leonardo Helicopters said Leonardo had assessed the addressable market for helicopters, and it believes that at this time it stands at around 500 aircraft from around 2025 until 2038. The company would build these helicopters in Yeovil.

Morrisroe said that Leonardo had started talking about the UK prosperity content if it were to win the NMH competition two years ago.

‘We’ve been building on that and we have a clear roadmap to grow the UK content above 60%,’ he said. ‘For us, it’s building helicopters, not just assembling. It’s not only about NMH but about enduring social value in terms of exports from the UK.’

Under the NMH programme, the UK is set to procure 36-44 new aircraft to replace the Puma HC2, Bell 212, Bell 412 and AS365 Dauphin fleets. The announced schedule for introducing the new rotorcraft into service by 2025 is facing growing difficulties.

Leonardo is offering its AW149 8t-class multirole battlefield helicopter for the competition.

Asked about the ITN and whether Leonardo could meet an increasingly tight deadline if it won the competition, Morrisroe said: ‘The MoD has been clear that the ITN will be issued later this year; that’s still our expectation. We can operate at pace and then it will come down to how quickly everybody is able to contract for those terms.

‘We haven’t changed our view that we can deliver an aircraft within two years.’

Leonardo is currently producing AW159 Wildcat and AW101 Merlin military helicopters at Yeovil and is hoping to add the AW149 to that portfolio.

Morrisroe also emphasised that the AW149 was designed with survivability in mind. ‘The structure, the undercarriage and the seating were all designed to meet crashworthiness standards.’

On the first day of DSEI, Lockheed Martin announced that it had partnered with StandardAero to assemble the Black Hawk helicopter in the UK if it were to win the NMH competition.

An upper limit of 44 aircraft had originally been set in November 2021 for NMH, but Airbus Helicopters – the third bidder for the programme – said in the middle of July that the UK intends to cap this at 35 now.

'There has been no change to the advertised requirement of up to 44 platforms,’ the UK MoD told Shephard at the time.

However, the use of the phrase 'up to' allows for a significant degree of interpretation, suggesting that the actual number of aircraft acquired may potentially be lower than the specified figure.

