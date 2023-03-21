Poland to arm AW149 helicopters with Hellfire missiles
The US State Department has agreed Poland's' request for 800 AGM-114R2 Hellfire II missiles for the Polish Army. The missiles will be integrated aboard the Leonardo AW149 helicopters ordered by the Polish MoD in summer 2022.
The value of the contract is estimated at $150 million and also covers four M36 Hellfire Captive Air Training Missiles plus technical support.
On 1 June last year, the Polish MoD signed a contract with PZL Świdnik for 32 AW149 multirole helicopters for the country's army with delivery scheduled in 2023-2029.
During the signing ceremony Minister of Defence Mariusz Błaszczak said that the aircraft will be armed with anti-tank 'Hellfire
